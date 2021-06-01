Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $5.05 on Friday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

