ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect ChargePoint to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHPT opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

