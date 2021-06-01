Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

NYSE CRL opened at $337.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

