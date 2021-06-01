Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.80.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $165.76 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.19.
In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Further Reading: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.