Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $165.76 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

