Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Chemed worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CHE stock opened at $491.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.82. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

