China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.