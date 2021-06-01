Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

KDNY opened at $16.50 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $736.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 549,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

