Chromia Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Chromia has a total market cap of $86.14 million and approximately $33.88 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.01007966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.79 or 0.09759634 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

