Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after buying an additional 206,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after buying an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 143,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

