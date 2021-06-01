Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,251 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,703,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.