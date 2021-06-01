Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $622,000 in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after buying an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

RBC stock opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

