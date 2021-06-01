Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

