Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,851,207 shares of company stock worth $152,905,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

