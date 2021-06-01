Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 88 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,716 shares of company stock worth $3,304,826. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.