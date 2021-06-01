Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $426,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.94. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

