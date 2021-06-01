Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

CINF opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

