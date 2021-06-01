Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE CNK opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

