Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Raised by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $243.09 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

