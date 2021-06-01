Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Increased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$52.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 169,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,293,484. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

