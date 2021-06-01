Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

CLAR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Clarus has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

