CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.60

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $221.60 and last traded at $217.16, with a volume of 3584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.76.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

