CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,074,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 567,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,610,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

