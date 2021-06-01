Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $410.00

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $410.00 and last traded at $410.00, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $404.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $19,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,472,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

