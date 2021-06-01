Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,583.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,583 ($33.75) and last traded at GBX 2,581 ($33.72), with a volume of 42604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,569 ($33.56).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 26.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,517.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total value of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Insiders bought 951 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,062 over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

