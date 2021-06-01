Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Up 54.0% in May

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the April 29th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $187.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 16.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

