Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $242.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $144.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $931.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $959.65 million, with estimates ranging from $948.50 million to $970.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 611,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,793. Cohu has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.