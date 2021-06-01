Colliers Securities Weighs in on Modine Manufacturing’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

