Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

