Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

