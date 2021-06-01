Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $1,743,715. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.