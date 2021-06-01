Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the April 29th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:JCS opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

