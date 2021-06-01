Community Bank of Raymore Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 2.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,102,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 703.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.