Community Bank of Raymore Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.39 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

