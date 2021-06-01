Comparing Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) & Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exterran and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran 0 0 3 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exterran presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.05%. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Exterran’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exterran is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Exterran shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exterran shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exterran and Custom Truck One Source’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran $613.06 million 0.26 -$101.29 million ($2.28) -2.07 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 8.63 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -11.66

Custom Truck One Source has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exterran. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exterran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Exterran has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exterran and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran -17.94% -28.72% -6.75% Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41%

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Exterran on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, startup and commissioning, and reconfiguration services. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs equipment used in the treating and processing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas compression packages, and water treatment, including cryogenic plants, mechanical refrigeration and dew point control plants, condensate stabilizers, wellheads, gatherings, residue and high pressure natural gas compression equipment, water treatment equipment, integrated power generation, and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities. Further, the company sells custom-engineered and built-to-specification natural gas and oil processing and treating equipment; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. It serves integrated and national oil and natural gas companies, national energy companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers, as well as oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and pipeline operators. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

