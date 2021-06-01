Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Increases Dividend to GBX 38.40 Per Share

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 2,693.05 ($35.18) on Tuesday. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 1,509.84 ($19.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,750 ($35.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,630.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,388.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

