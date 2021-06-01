Contrasting Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kansas City Life Insurance and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Emergent Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $523.91 million 0.83 $15.17 million N/A N/A Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 2.90% 1.74% 0.29% Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37%

Risk & Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides group life, dental, vision, and critical illness; individual accident and health insurance products; and distributes variable life and annuity products. Kansas City Life Insurance Company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

