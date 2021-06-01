CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:CORR opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.93. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. Equities research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

