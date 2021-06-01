Cormark Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by analysts at Cormark to C$109.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$94.33. 188,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,097. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$59.34 and a 52 week high of C$98.03.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.