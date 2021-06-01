Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOR opened at $3.11 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Corvus Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the first quarter valued at $158,000.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

