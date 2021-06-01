Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSEARCA KOR opened at $3.11 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
