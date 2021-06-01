Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.02

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 603133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
CSAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
