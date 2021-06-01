Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.02

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 603133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

CSAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Cosan alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.