Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:CR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.04. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

