Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.56.

NYSE BAP opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Credicorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

