Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75. The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 2005834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.42.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Insiders have sold a total of 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686 in the last ninety days.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$193.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.