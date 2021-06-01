Critical Contrast: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 29.47% 3.73% 2.44% Global Self Storage 11.08% 2.59% 1.60%

This table compares Prologis and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.44 billion 19.64 $1.48 billion $3.80 31.01 Global Self Storage $9.20 million 5.62 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prologis and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 0 11 1 3.08 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prologis currently has a consensus target price of $118.91, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Prologis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Prologis pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Prologis beats Global Self Storage on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

