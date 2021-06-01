CRYPTO20 Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00009967 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $142.68 million and approximately $46,450.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00081770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.01018517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.14 or 0.09743079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00091606 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

C20 is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,860,759 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

