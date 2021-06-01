CryptoAds Marketplace Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $511,511.04 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00293306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00188620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.64 or 0.01050863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.