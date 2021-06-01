Crypton Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypton has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $593,293.87 and approximately $467.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002788 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00298105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005066 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020913 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,866,100 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

