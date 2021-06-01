Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,830 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 226.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AAR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AAR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 321.15 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.