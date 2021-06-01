Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,886 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 172.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 97,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

