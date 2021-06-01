Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 144.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,040,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

